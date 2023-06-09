Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Senator John McCoy, Tribal Policy Advocate, Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Washington State Senator John McCoy, Indigenous Champion and Key Policy Leader, Dies at 78

Former Washington state senator John McCoy, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78. McCoy was one of the state’s longest serving Native American legislators, having retired in 2020 due to health reasons after 17 years of service. Known as a visionary leader and champion for Indigenous communities, McCoy’s legacy will be remembered for his instrumental efforts to drive new economic opportunities for the Tulalip Tribes, improve local tribes’ access to voting rights, expand access to dental care on reservations, and lead environmental initiatives.

An Honorable Legacy

McCoy’s eldest daughter, Angela McCoy, expressed her immense pride for everything her father achieved throughout his multiple careers. She described him as a loving father who always put his family first, but also as a man who was dedicated to serving and empowering his community. McCoy’s colleagues who worked with him over the years also praised his visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to advocating for overlooked communities.

Michael Vendiola, the education director for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, called McCoy the “architect” who reshaped the way schools teach about tribal sovereignty. McCoy was instrumental in the creation and adoption of the Since Time Immemorial curriculum, which is now required in Washington schools. Vendiola added that McCoy’s legacy was one of resiliency and empowering communities.

McCoy’s Accomplishments

McCoy’s contributions to Washington state were vast and varied. He was a military veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps for six years before embarking on his political career. During his time in office, McCoy was known for being a passionate leader on environmental issues. He was a strong advocate for protecting the environment and preserving natural resources, and he worked tirelessly to protect the Salish Sea and its inhabitants.

McCoy was also instrumental in driving new economic opportunities for the Tulalip Tribes, his own community. He worked to create jobs and improve the tribe’s economic security, and he was instrumental in securing funding for the tribe’s Quil Ceda Village, a major commercial development that has brought thousands of jobs to the area.

In addition to his work on environmental and economic issues, McCoy was also a champion for voting rights and dental care on reservations. He led efforts to improve local tribes’ access to voting, and he worked to expand access to dental care on reservations, where lack of access to healthcare is a major issue.

A Legacy of Leadership

McCoy’s colleagues and friends have shared statements mourning his passing and celebrating his legacy. Washington State Commerce Director Mike Fong praised McCoy’s legacy of strong yet gentle leadership, noting that his true impact was his legacy of partnership and collaboration. McCoy’s legacy will be remembered as one of resilience, empowerment, and tireless advocacy for the communities he served.

In the words of Michael Vendiola, “we lost a giant, but his legacy will live on.” McCoy’s contributions to Washington state and his unwavering commitment to advocating for overlooked communities will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

