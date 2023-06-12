Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon Dies: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rodolfo Biazon Obituary: Remembering a Warrior and Gentleman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodolfo Biazon. The former senator was diagnosed with lung cancer in July of 2022 and after receiving the news, he started receiving the necessary therapy right away. Unfortunately, he was also attacked by pneumonia twice this year, and the second attack was substantially more severe than the first, resulting in significant lung damage. Rodolfo also suffered from bronchitis and a sinus infection this year.

A Life of Service

Rodolfo Biazon was a man of great integrity who dedicated his life to serving his country. Born in Manila in 1935, he graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1956 and served in the Armed Forces for 37 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant General. He also served as a senator for two terms, from 1992 to 2001.

During his time in the Senate, Rodolfo Biazon was known for his strong stance on national security, defense, and foreign policy. He was also a vocal advocate for the modernization of the Armed Forces and the improvement of the country’s infrastructure.

A Faithful Servant

Mayor Biazon, Rodolfo’s son, expressed his gratitude for being able to spend his father’s final moments with him in an intimate and peaceful setting. He also noted that his father fought his last battle with the valor of a Marine, but in the end, it was the will of the Lord that prevailed.

The Biazon family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who has shown support, love, and friendship to Rodolfo Biazon throughout his active years and in the later stages of his life. They also announced that arrangements for those who wish to pay their respects and say their goodbyes will be made public in the near future.

A Warrior and Gentleman

As we say goodbye to Rodolfo Biazon, we remember him as a warrior and a gentleman. He fought the good fight and finished the race, leaving behind a legacy of service and integrity that will inspire generations to come.

