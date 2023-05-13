Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former sports anchor Bob Dow dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Dow: A Familiar Voice from WABI

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – Last month, we lost a former member of the WABI family, Bob Dow, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a familiar voice to many of our viewers, having spent several years covering sports for WABI radio and TV. Dow grew up in Caribou, Maine, before moving to Florida. Before his time at WABI, he worked at radio stations in Presque Isle during the 1960s and 70s.

Early Life and Career

Bob Dow was born and raised in Caribou, a small town in northern Maine. Growing up, he developed a love for sports and broadcasting, which would eventually lead him to a career in radio and TV. After high school, Dow attended the University of Maine, where he studied journalism and broadcasting.

After college, Dow began working at radio stations in Presque Isle, where he gained experience covering local news and sports. During his time in Presque Isle, he became a well-known and respected voice in the community, earning the nickname “The Voice of Aroostook County.”

Time at WABI

In the late 1970s, Dow joined the staff at WABI radio and TV in Bangor, Maine. During his time there, he covered a wide range of sports, including high school and college basketball, football, and baseball. Dow’s voice became familiar to many listeners and viewers in the area, and he was known for his knowledgeable and engaging commentary.

Aside from his work in sports broadcasting, Dow also hosted a popular talk show on WABI radio, where he discussed current events and interviewed local and national figures. His easygoing manner and sharp wit made him a favorite among listeners, and he often tackled controversial topics with honesty and insight.

Life After WABI

After leaving WABI in the early 1990s, Dow continued to work in radio and TV, hosting his own talk show and covering sports for various stations in Maine and Florida. He also managed several racetracks in Lewiston and Canada, where he became known for his expertise in the sport of harness racing.

Despite his success in broadcasting and racing, Dow remained humble and down-to-earth, always putting his family and friends first. He was a devoted husband and father, and his love for his hometown of Caribou never waned.

A Celebration of Life

Bob Dow passed away on June 23, 2023, at the age of 72. In keeping with his wishes, there was no funeral. Instead, a celebration of life was held on July 8th at Evergreen Cemetery in Caribou, where Dow was laid to rest.

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to remember Dow’s life and legacy, sharing stories and memories of his kindness, humor, and passion for sports and broadcasting. Many spoke of the impact that Dow had on their lives, both personally and professionally, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Bob Dow was a beloved member of the WABI family and a respected voice in the world of sports broadcasting. His dedication, talent, and humor made him a favorite among listeners and viewers, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of broadcasters.

While his passing is a loss to all who knew him, his memory will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless fans who will always remember his distinctive voice. Rest in peace, Bob Dow.

News Source : https://www.wabi.tv

Source Link :Former WABI sports anchor Bob Dow passes away/