Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Spurs scout and Texas basketball legend Lance Blanks dies

Former Texas Longhorn Basketball Star and Spurs Scout Lance Blanks Passes Away at the Age of 56

The basketball community is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, a former Texas Longhorn basketball star and San Antonio Spurs scout who passed away at the age of 56 this week. Blanks was a beloved mentor to young players and executives around the world, and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

Blanks spent his junior and senior season with the Longhorns after transferring from the University of Virginia. During those two years, Blanks cemented his place in Texas Longhorn history, becoming the eighth-leading scorer in school history, with 1,322 points. He concluded his career as UT’s all-time leader in steals and ranked third at the time in career scoring average.

Blanks helped lead the Longhorns to their first NCAA Elite Eight run since 1947 during his senior year in 1989-1990. After graduating from UT, Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft. He played professionally in Europe for an additional seven years before returning to Texas in 2000 to serve as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs.

Blanks ran the first NBA workout for a young Tony Parker and remained with the Spurs for several years, working his way up to scouting director for the organization in 2002. He also served as the broadcast analyst for the 2004-2005 season. Blanks went on to serve as Assistant General Manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, General Manager for the Phoenix Suns, and most recently as a Scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blanks was also a respected ESPN analyst and was actively involved with Basketball Without Borders, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program. He was also involved with the Nigerian National Team in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Blanks was inducted into the University of Texas Athletics’ Hall of Honor in 2007.

Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, on September 9, 1966, and was the son of Sidney “Sugar Bear” Blanks Sr., a former NFL running back for the Houston Oilers and New England Patriots and the first African American to receive a football scholarship in the State of Texas. He is survived by his mother, Clarice; his brother, Sidney Jr.; the mother of his two daughters, Renee; his daughters, Riley and Bryn; and his granddaughter, Isabel.

Blanks was a beloved figure in the basketball community, and his loss is being felt deeply by his family, friends, and colleagues. “We lost a truly great one with the passing of Lance Blanks, and we are all just crushed and heartbroken,” said University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. “Lance is a Longhorn Legend, an icon, and had such a far-reaching presence and influence in the world of college and professional basketball … He absolutely loved his Longhorns, was a proud Texan, and was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.”

Blanks’ daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram, saying, “My dad was my person. He was my teacher, my idol, my best friend. The love I have for him is simply immeasurable. He carried his family and friends on his selfless shoulders, and he was the wisest man I’ll ever know. The path ahead is dark without him, but he once told me that he trusted my sister and me to carry the torch of our family’s legacy. And we will.”

The Blanks family will share information in the coming days regarding Blanks’ celebration of life. The basketball community will miss Lance Blanks, but his memory and his contributions to the sport will live on.

News Source : Hannah J. Frías

Source Link :Texas basketball legend and former Spurs scout Lance Blanks passes away/