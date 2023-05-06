Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Spy Chief Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Passing of Former Director-General of Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid

On [insert date], Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation, passed away after a battle with liver cancer. She was 66 years old.

A Dedicated Civil Servant

Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil expressed his condolences and shared that he had known Hasanah for several years.

“We worked together at the Prime Minister’s Office. She was a friend and a dedicated civil servant who had served the country her entire career,” he said in a Facebook post.

A Battle with Cancer

Hasanah’s son-in-law, Khairil Qaiyum Aisha, revealed to a news portal that she was diagnosed with liver cancer in September of last year.

A Final Resting Place

Hasanah was buried at Pusara Taman Raudhatul Jannah KLM in Kajang at approximately 4.50pm on [insert date of burial].

Controversial Legal Issues

Hasanah had pleaded not guilty in 2018 to criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

Last year, some US$6 million (RM25.1 million) in cash confiscated over her CBT case had gone missing.

Following the theft, Hasanah’s lawyer argued that without the exhibit, the case against her had collapsed. She was given a full acquittal in August of last year.

However, in relation to the theft, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission senior superintendent Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin was sentenced to three years’ jail and two strokes of the rotan for misappropriation of the money.

A Final Farewell

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s passing marks the end of a life dedicated to serving her country. Despite the controversy surrounding her legal issues, those who knew her remember her as a friend and dedicated civil servant.

News Source : JUSTIN ZACK

Source Link :Ex-spy chief passes away | The Star/