Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former spy chief Hasanah dies after cancer fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Spy Chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid Passes Away Following Battle with Cancer

PETALING JAYA – The country mourns the loss of former spy chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who passed away on Friday (May 5) after battling cancer. The news of her demise has shocked and saddened many, especially those who knew her personally.

A Life of Service

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was a well-known figure in Malaysia’s intelligence community. She dedicated her life to serving the country and ensuring its safety and security. Her contributions to the intelligence community were significant and she was respected by many.

She began her career as an intelligence officer in 1982, and rose through the ranks to become the Director-General of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organization (MEIO) in 2016. During her tenure, she played a crucial role in shaping and strengthening Malaysia’s intelligence capabilities.

A Battle with Cancer

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. She underwent several rounds of treatment, but unfortunately, her condition worsened in the past few months. Despite her illness, she remained strong and optimistic, and continued to inspire those around her with her resilience.

A Loss for the Country

The passing of Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is a significant loss for Malaysia. She was a dedicated and committed public servant, who worked tirelessly to protect the interests of the country. Her contributions to the intelligence community will be remembered for years to come.

Many have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin released a statement expressing his sadness over her passing, and praised her for her dedication to the country. He said, “Datuk Hasanah was a true patriot who served her country with distinction. Her passing is a loss to Malaysia, and we will always remember her contributions to the nation.”

The Director-General of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Datuk Seri Azam Baki, also expressed his condolences. He said, “Datuk Hasanah was a respected figure in the intelligence community, and her passing is a great loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

A Legacy of Service

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s legacy will continue to inspire many. She was a role model for young Malaysians, and her dedication to the country serves as an example of what it means to be a public servant.

Her passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve the country. It is a reminder to us all to appreciate the contributions of those who work behind the scenes to ensure our safety and security.

Conclusion

The passing of Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is a great loss for Malaysia. She was a dedicated and committed public servant who served the country with distinction. Her contributions to the intelligence community will be remembered for years to come. Her legacy will continue to inspire many, and her memory will be cherished by those who knew her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, and to all those who were touched by her life and work. May she rest in peace.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Ex-spy chief Hasanah passes away after battle with cancer/