Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former spy chief Hasanah dies of cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Director General of Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid Passes Away at 66

The Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation’s former director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer. She was 66 years old at the time of her death. According to reports, she passed away at her residence in Desa Pinggiran Putra before Friday prayers.

Funeral Arrangements

Prayers for the departed soul will be held at Surau Al Ikhwan in Desa Pinggiran Putra at 2.45 pm followed by her burial at Pusara Taman Raudhatul Jannah KLM at 4 pm.

Acquittal of Criminal Breach of Trust

Last year, Hasanah was fully acquitted and discharged of criminal breach of trust involving RM50.4 million. She was previously charged with committing the offence at the office of the Research Division at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018. The offence is punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code, with up to 20 years in jail, whipping, and carries a fine.

Career of Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was a well-known figure in Malaysia, having served in various senior positions throughout her career. She held the position of director-general of the Research Division in the Prime Minister’s Department before being appointed as the director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) in 2017. During her tenure at the MEIO, Hasanah played an instrumental role in strengthening the country’s intelligence network and improving its security measures.

She was also known for her contributions in promoting Malaysia’s interests on the global stage. In 2017, she was appointed as the director-general for the National Security Council’s Strategic Communications Division. During this time, she worked tirelessly to improve Malaysia’s image and reputation both domestically and internationally.

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was a highly respected figure in Malaysia, with many of her colleagues and peers expressing their condolences at her passing. Her contributions to the country’s intelligence and security efforts will not be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Malaysians.

News Source : KOUSALYA SELVAM

Source Link :Ex-spy chief Hasanah dies due to cancer/