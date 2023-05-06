Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former SSP M.Y Khan Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Former SSP M.Y Khan

The city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is mourning the loss of a respected member of its community, former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) M.Y Khan. On May 6th, the news of Khan’s passing spread like wildfire, leaving many in shock and deep sorrow. He was a well-known figure in the city, having worked tirelessly to maintain law and order during his tenure as an SSP.

Khan’s legacy is one that will be remembered for years to come. He was known for his dedication to his work and his commitment to serving the people of Srinagar. His contributions to the city’s police force were significant, and his leadership qualities were highly admired. Many of his colleagues and friends have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of their time spent with him.

Khan’s son, Naser Ahmad Khan, Chief Manager of SCARD Bank, has lost a beloved father, and his family is experiencing a great deal of pain and sadness. The entire community is offering their condolences to the family and praying for Khan’s soul to rest in peace. His Nimaz Jinazah was held at their residence at Umer Colony, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their respects.

Khan’s passing is a great loss for the people of Srinagar, particularly for those who knew him personally and worked with him. He was a man of integrity and honor, and his death has left a void that cannot be filled. His contributions to the city’s police force were invaluable, and his dedication to his job was unparalleled. He was known for going above and beyond the call of duty, and his commitment to serving the people of Srinagar was evident in all that he did.

Khan’s legacy is one of bravery, courage, and leadership. He was a man who never shied away from a challenge and always stood up for what he believed in. His passion for his work was evident in the way he interacted with his colleagues and the people of Srinagar. He was a respected figure in the city, and his loss is being felt deeply by many.

Khan’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that police officers make every day to keep our communities safe. It is a reminder that their work is often thankless and that they put their lives on the line every day to protect us. We must never forget the contributions of people like Khan and honor their memory by continuing to support our police force.

The city of Srinagar will never forget the contributions of former SSP M.Y Khan. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, and his dedication to his work will continue to inspire future generations of police officers. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to bear this loss.

News Source : The INS News

Source Link :Former SSP M.Y Khan Passes Away – The INS News/