Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former State Inspector Letizia Tagliafierro Passes Away

Letizia Tagliafierro: A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Obituary and Condolences

Letizia Tagliafierro, a former state Inspector General, passed away on May 23, 2023, at the age of 50. Her death has led to an outpouring of grief and condolences from colleagues, public officials, and the community she served. Letizia was born on March 26, 1973, in Saugerties, New York, to the late Michele (Mike) and Anna Tagliafierro. She is survived by her siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Her work as the state Inspector General, as well as other ethics and investigative positions, had a significant impact on promoting ethical governance in New York State. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo praised her as a tireless government transparency and accountability advocate.

Early Life and Legacy

Letizia Tagliafierro began her public-sector career as a legislative assistant to state Sen. Serphin Maltese, R-Queens. She then worked as an assistant district attorney in Erie County for eight years. In 2007, she was appointed as a special counsel to the commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services before joining the staff of then-state Attorney General Andrew Cuomo in his Buffalo office.

Tagliafierro was appointed director of intergovernmental affairs after Cuomo was elected governor. She joined the newly formed state Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), first as its director of investigations before rising to Executive director in 2013. JCOPE was criticized for being too influenced by Cuomo at the staff and commissioner levels for most of its decade of operation, which ended last summer.

Death Cause and Funeral Arrangements

Letizia Tagliafierro passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her funeral procession left Buono Funeral Service, Inc, in Saugerties, NY, on May 27, 2023. A mass of Christian Service Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church in Saugerties, followed by immediate burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Friends were welcomed for visitation on May 26, 2023.

A Lasting Legacy

Letizia Tagliafierro leaves behind a lasting legacy of service and dedication to the principles of transparency and accountability. Her work as a public servant in various capacities throughout New York State centered on increasing transparency and accountability in government, and she was a tireless advocate for ethical governance. Letizia was well-known for her honesty and dedication to public service.

Letizia Tagliafierro will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to promoting ethical governance and government transparency. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

