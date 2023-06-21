Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Steelers Linebacker Clark Haggans Dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Clark Haggans: A Career Worth Celebrating

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans passed away at the age of 46, leaving the NFL community in shock. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet, but his contributions to the game will forever be remembered.

Haggans was a prominent NFL player for 13 seasons, and eight of those seasons were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2000 to 2007. In 2005, he recorded a career-high nine sacks, including one against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck in the first drive of the Steelers’ 21-10 victory in Super Bowl XL. Later, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, returning to the Super Bowl in 2012 with the latter.

Haggans was a standout player during his college years at Colorado State University. His achievements led to his induction into the university’s Hall of Fame. He was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2000, following his college teammate Joey Porter’s draft by the same team a year earlier.

In an interview with Steelersnow.com in 2019, Haggans recalled his inaugural NFL game, a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on July 30, 2000. He was star-struck seeing Cowboys’ quarterback Troy Aikman, whom he used to play with on his Techno-Bowl team. He also remembered freezing on the field when Randall Cunningham of the Cowboys snapped the ball, saying, “It all happened so fast – I just stood there grabbing my crotch.”

Haggans had to adjust to a much larger playbook in the NFL. He remembered his coach telling him before, “that dude with the ball – go get him and don’t let him score. If we had more points than the other team, I was happy.” Now, he had to learn about unbalanced lines, jumbo packages, spread offenses, and two-minute offenses.

The 2005 Steelers made history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as a sixth-seeded team. They relied heavily on their defense during the postseason, which played a significant role in their success. Haggans was an essential part of that defense, and he remembered winning the Super Bowl as his coolest memory in the NFL. The first person he saw when the confetti fell was his college teammate Joey Porter, with whom he had won the Holiday Bowl at Colorado State University.

Haggans enjoyed a 13-season career in the NFL, representing the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired from professional football in 2013 and subsequently became a notable advocate for the Black Out Child Abuse Campaign charity.

After news of his passing was announced on Tuesday, NFL fans paid tribute to Haggans through various social media platforms. He was loved and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He loved his kids beyond measure, and he leaves behind his son Damon and a daughter, Alianna.

Clark Haggans’ sudden passing is a somber reminder that life is fleeting. However, his contributions to the game of football will forever be remembered. He was a talented player, a fierce competitor, and an all-around great person. Rest in peace, Clark Haggans.

1) Clark Haggans death cause

2) Clark Haggans health issues

3) Clark Haggans football career

4) Clark Haggans Super Bowl legacy

5) Clark Haggans impact on the Steelers community

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Clark Haggans Die? Former Steelers Linebacker and Super Bowl XL Champion Dies Aged 46/