Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Suns GM Lance Blanks Dies by Suicide, Daughter Confirms

Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blanks Dies by Suicide: Daughter Reveals Heartbreaking News

The basketball world was rocked on Tuesday morning when Riley Blanks Reed penned a heart-wrenching piece for ESPN, announcing that her father, former Phoenix Suns general manager, Lance Blanks had died by suicide last Wednesday. He was 56 years old.

Blanks Reed acknowledged that people will want more information about her father’s death, but she stated that they will never truly know why he took his own life. Instead, she urged everyone to remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour their love into the family that made him happy.

In her emotional letter, Blanks Reed reminisced on all the good times she had with her father, calling him her person, idol, teacher, best friend, and confidant. She said that he encompassed everything to her and was a leader and guardian angel.

Blanks was a standout player at the University of Texas from 1988 to 1989 and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2007. After his Longhorns days, he went on to have careers as a player and an executive in the NBA, ultimately working for the Suns as their GM from 2010 to 2013 before becoming an analyst for the Longhorn Network.

Blanks Reed acknowledged her father’s career accomplishments but stated that she knew him best for being the leader and guardian angel in her life. She said that in the darkness of her worst nights, he always picked up the phone.

Blanks Reed concluded her letter by saying that her father, Lance, LB, her forever hero, had left a void that cannot be filled. However, she found solace in the promise to honor him with everything he left them. In the loving embrace of her sister, Bryn, she would remember that they are both forever connected to the remarkable man who was their world.

Blanks Reed’s announcement of her father’s death comes as a reminder of the devastating effects of suicide and the importance of mental health awareness. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

News Source : TMZ Staff

Source Link :Ex-Suns GM, UT Legend Lance Blanks Died By Suicide, Daughter Says/