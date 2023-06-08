Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Supreme Court Justice Louis LeBel Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Louis LeBel Obituary – Death: Supreme Court of Canada Former Puisne Justice, Louis LeBel Passes Away

According to an online obituary posted on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Supreme Court of Canada Former Puisne Justice, Louis LeBel has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

The Life and Legacy of Louis LeBel

Louis LeBel was born in Quebec City on November 30, 1939. He received his law degree from Université Laval in 1962 and was called to the Quebec Bar in 1963. He then went on to obtain a master’s degree in law from the University of Toronto in 1965 and a doctorate in law from the Université de Paris in 1968.

LeBel began his academic career as a professor of law at Université Laval in 1966 and later became the dean of the Faculty of Law from 1977 to 1982. He was appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 1984 and then to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2000. He retired from the court in 2014 after serving as a Puisne Justice for 14 years.

During his time on the Supreme Court, LeBel made significant contributions to Canadian law in areas such as criminal law, privacy rights, and Indigenous law. He also authored numerous judgments on a wide range of legal issues, demonstrating his commitment to the rule of law and fairness.

Beyond his legal career, LeBel was known for his love of music and the arts. He was an accomplished pianist and was often seen attending concerts and cultural events in Ottawa and Quebec City.

Remembering Louis LeBel

Louis LeBel will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to Canadian law and his dedication to justice. His legacy will live on through the many legal decisions he made and the impact he had on the legal profession in Canada.

