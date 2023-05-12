Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Tanzanian Foreign Minister Bernard Membe dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tanzania’s former Foreign Minister Bernard Kamilius Membe passes away at 69

Tanzania’s political sphere is mourning the loss of former Foreign Minister Bernard Kamilius Membe, who passed away at the age of 69. Membe was rushed to a hospital in Dar es Salaam on Friday with chest complications, but the cause of death is still unknown. Tributes have poured in for the late minister, with many people highlighting his contributions to Tanzanian diplomacy.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan pays tribute to Membe

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan praised Membe as a dedicated civil servant and diplomat in her condolence message. She acknowledged his contributions to the country, noting that he was a brilliant public servant, diplomat, Member of Parliament, and minister who served Tanzania with professionalism. “I have received with sadness the news of the death of Bernard Membe. For more than 40 years, Membe was a brilliant public servant, diplomat, Member of Parliament and minister who served our country professionally,” she said in a tweet.

Membe’s career in Tanzanian politics

Bernard Membe served as the Foreign Affairs minister from 2007 to 2015 under the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete’s administration. He had been tipped to succeed Kikwete as president in the 2015 general election, but was edged out in favour of John Pombe Magufuli.

Mourning Membe’s passing

Membe’s supporters mourn his passing as a loss to the country’s political sphere, while his opponents continue to criticize him for his alleged role in corrupt activities. Despite the criticism, there is no denying that Membe was a dedicated civil servant who served Tanzania for over four decades. His contributions to Tanzanian diplomacy will be remembered for years to come.

The legacy of Bernard Membe

Bernard Kamilius Membe was a prominent figure in Tanzanian politics for over 40 years. He dedicated his life to serving his country as a civil servant, diplomat, Member of Parliament, and minister. His contributions to Tanzanian diplomacy will be remembered for years to come. His passing is a loss not just to his family and friends, but to the entire country.

Conclusion

The passing of Bernard Kamilius Membe has left a void in Tanzanian politics. He was a dedicated civil servant who served his country with professionalism for over four decades. His contributions to Tanzanian diplomacy will be remembered for years to come. He may be gone, but his legacy will live on.

