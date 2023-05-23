Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Texas TE Jaden Hullaby Dies at 21

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UNM Tight End Jaden Hullaby Tragically Passes Away at Age 21

The football community is mourning the loss of University of New Mexico (UNM) tight end Jaden Hullaby, who tragically passed away at the age of 21. Hullaby was reported missing by his family on Friday and was last seen in Dallas. His family had been searching for him since then, and his official cause of death has been reported.

Hullaby first joined the University of Texas football team in 2020 before transferring to UNM after the 2021 season. During his time at UNM, Hullaby played at both the tight end and running back positions and had 15 touches for 57 yards in 2022.

Former Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian honored Hullaby after the announcement, saying, “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Tributes and condolences for Hullaby poured in from the football community, with many expressing their shock and sadness at his sudden passing. The UNM football team also released a statement expressing their sadness and offering their thoughts and prayers to Hullaby’s family and loved ones.

Hullaby’s passing serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues. It is crucial that we continue to prioritize mental health and work towards creating a world where individuals feel safe and supported in seeking help.

Rest in peace, Jaden Hullaby. You will be deeply missed by the football community and beyond.

News Source : OutKick

Source Link :Former Texas Longhorns, UNM TE Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21 – OutKick/