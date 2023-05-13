Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Timex Employee Yolanda Famiglietti Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Yolanda Famiglietti: A Lifelong Edinburg Resident

On May 6, 2023, Yolanda Noemi Famiglietti, a lifelong resident of Edinburg, passed away after a long illness. Yolanda, who was raised in Gualeguaychú, Argentina, married Vito in Morón, Argentina, and had two sons, Carlos and Ernesto. She later moved to the United States with her family, eventually settling in Hartford, CT, where she had a daughter named Rosanna. The family then moved to Waterbury, CT, where Yolanda gave birth to two more children, John and Linda (J.P.).

A Life of Work and Love

Yolanda was a dedicated employee, working for 20 years at Timex Corporation in Middlebury, CT, and another 20 years at Laurier McDonald in Edinburg, TX. She was a hard worker who always gave her best, but her real passion was her family and friends.

Yolanda’s husband, Vito, passed away before her, but she is survived by her five children and numerous grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Yolanda had a special gift for opening her home to everyone, whether they were family, friends, or strangers. She was always ready with a listening ear and a kind word, and her infectious joy and sense of humor could light up any room.

A Life Full of Joy and Passion

Yolanda had an incredible zest for life. She loved children, animals, birds, trees, flowers, dancing, singing, cooking, and learning about anything and everything. Her varied interests and boundless curiosity were a testament to her adventurous spirit and her willingness to embrace life to the fullest.

Yolanda’s family and friends will all miss her deeply. Her grandchildren, including Jessica Varholak, Vito Famiglietti, Savannah Holdsworth, Preston Henrichson, Taylor Famiglietti, Sean Monday, Madison Famiglietti, Bridgette Famiglietti, Julia Monday, Christian Famiglietti, Wendy Smartt, Kevin Henrichson, Nathalia Brown, and Lauren Lemieux, will always remember their grandmother’s love and kindness.

A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Yolanda Famiglietti’s passing is a loss for her family, her friends, and her community. Her legacy, however, will live on in the memories of everyone she touched. Yolanda’s ability to find joy in life’s simplest pleasures, her generosity of spirit, and her infectious laughter will always be remembered.

We say goodbye to Yolanda with heavy hearts, but we also celebrate the life she lived and the love she shared. Rest in peace, Yolanda Noemi Famiglietti.

