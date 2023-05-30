Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former UCLA coach Bill McGovern dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UCLA’s Football Team Mourns the Passing of Bill McGovern, Former Defensive Coordinator

The UCLA Bruins football team is mourning the loss of former defensive coordinator, Bill McGovern, who passed away after a long battle with cancer. The announcement was made by the university on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023. McGovern had been hired in February 2022, and his tenure with the team was cut short due to health issues. He had missed the final five games of the 2022 season.

McGovern was a respected coach who had worked with several college football programs and NFL teams throughout his career. He had worked as a coach for Holy Cross, UMass Boston College, Pitt, and Nebraska. He had also worked for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the Eagles, he had worked with Chip Kelly, who was the head coach there from 2013-15.

The news of McGovern’s passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from the UCLA community, including from the university’s head football coach, Chip Kelly. McGovern’s family also released a statement, thanking the UCLA community for their support during his illness.

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end,” the statement read. “Today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families.”

McGovern’s family expressed their appreciation for the opportunity he had to work with the UCLA Bruins football team and their pride in his achievements as their defensive coordinator. “It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins, and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career,” they said. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and, more importantly, we could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family.”

The university also expressed its condolences to McGovern’s family, saying that he would be greatly missed. “Bill was an outstanding coach, and he will be deeply missed by our football program and the entire UCLA community,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The loss of McGovern is a reminder of the valuable contributions that coaches make to their teams and the impact they have on the lives of their players. McGovern’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and worked with him, and his dedication to his craft will continue to inspire future generations of football coaches.

In conclusion, the UCLA Bruins football team and the entire university community are mourning the loss of former defensive coordinator, Bill McGovern. McGovern had a successful career as a coach, working with several college football programs and NFL teams. He will be remembered for his dedication to the sport and his commitment to his players. The UCLA community expresses its condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Saturday Out West

Source Link :Bill McGovern, former UCLA defensive coordinator, dies at 60/