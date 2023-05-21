Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Udupi MLA UR Sabhapathi passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering U R Sabhapathi: A Senior Congress Leader and Former MLA of Udupi Constituency

The political landscape of Udupi constituency in Karnataka, India was rocked on Sunday, August 29, 2021, with the news of the demise of former MLA and senior Congress leader U R Sabhapathi. He was 71 years old at the time of his passing and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Sabhapathi’s journey in politics began in 1987 when he was elected as the member of Udyavara segment of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Parishad. He served as the chairperson of the standing committee for education in the parishad and also as the Youth Congress president of the North Zone of DK District Congress.

In 1989, Sabhapathi had contested as an independent candidate against Manorama Madhwaraj of the Congress party after being denied a ticket to contest from Udupi constituency. Although he was defeated by a narrow margin, he continued to work towards his goal of serving the people of Udupi.

His dedication and hard work paid off in 1994 when he became the MLA of Udupi constituency from the Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) by defeating Congress candidate Manorama Madhwaraj. He was re-elected as the MLA of Udupi in 1999, this time as a Congress candidate, by defeating his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), B Sudhakar Shetty.

However, Sabhapathi’s political career hit a roadblock in 2004 when he was defeated from the constituency by K Raghupathi Bhat of the BJP. Despite the setback, he continued to serve the people of Udupi in various capacities.

Sabhapathi was known for his commitment to uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. He was an advocate for the education of the girl child and worked towards improving the infrastructure of schools in the region. He was also a strong proponent of sustainable development and environmental conservation.

His contributions to the development of Udupi constituency were recognized by the people, and he remained a popular leader until his passing. The news of his demise was met with an outpouring of grief from people across the political spectrum.

Several leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressed their condolences on social media. They praised Sabhapathi’s dedication to public service and his contributions to the development of Udupi constituency.

Sabhapathi’s passing has left a void in the political landscape of Udupi constituency, and his contributions to the region will be remembered for years to come. His legacy serves as an inspiration for future leaders to work towards the betterment of society and the upliftment of the underprivileged.

