Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Honored by MMA Community at 29

MMA World Pays Tribute to Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares, Dead at 29

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is mourning the loss of former UFC fighter Felipe Colares, who passed away at the young age of 29. Colares was a promising athlete in the sport, with a record of 9-2 in his professional career. He was known for his aggressive fighting style and impressive grappling abilities.

Colares’ Early Life and Career

Colares was born in Brazil in 1992 and began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at a young age. He later transitioned to MMA and made his professional debut in 2014. Colares quickly gained attention in the sport, winning his first four fights by submission.

In 2018, Colares was signed to the UFC and made his debut against Geraldo de Freitas at UFC Fight Night 144. Although he lost the fight, Colares showed his potential as a fighter and earned respect from his opponents and fans alike.

Tributes from the MMA Community

Following the news of Colares’ passing, the MMA community took to social media to pay tribute to the young fighter. UFC President Dana White tweeted, “Such a sad day for the MMA community. We lost a great fighter and an even better person. Rest in peace, Felipe Colares.”

Other fighters and coaches also expressed their condolences, including former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, who wrote, “Felipe Colares was a warrior in every sense of the word. He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Remembering Colares’ Legacy

Colares’ death is a tragic loss for the MMA world, but his legacy as a fighter and a person will live on. He was known for his dedication to the sport and his kindness and respect towards his opponents.

Colares’ former coach, Marcio Cromado, spoke to MMA Fighting about the fighter’s legacy, saying, “Felipe was an outstanding athlete and an even better human being. He was always humble and respectful, never talking trash or disrespecting his opponents. He put his heart and soul into every fight and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Colares’ family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and to support his wife and young daughter.

A Tragic Loss for the MMA Community

The passing of Felipe Colares is a sad reminder of the risks that come with the sport of MMA. Fighters put their lives on the line every time they step into the octagon, and tragedies like this serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety and health in the sport.

Colares may be gone too soon, but his impact on the MMA community will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as a talented fighter, a kind and respectful person, and a beloved member of the MMA family.

