Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former US Interior Secretary James Watt Dies

Former US Secretary of the Interior James Watt Passes Away

James Watt, former US Secretary of the Interior during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, passed away on May 27 at 85 years old. Watt was a controversial figure, praised by conservatives but shunned by environmentalists and ultimately even by Reagan himself.

A Government Divided

Watt was known for his far-right views, which put him at odds with many in the government. He called the environmental movement “conservation versus the people” and viewed the general population as a struggle between “liberals and Americans.” His beliefs set the stage for future Interior secretaries who would aggressively push public lands and support offshore mining for oil, gas, and coal companies, while limiting the expansion of national parks and monuments.

The Role of the US Secretary of the Interior

The US Secretary of the Interior is responsible for overseeing the country’s natural resources and environment, including national parks and offshore drilling. Unlike the Minister of the Interior in other countries, the Secretary’s role is more focused on environmental policy and conservation.

A Controversial Legacy

David Doniger, strategic director of the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council, tweeted, “While no one’s death should be celebrated, this was the worst of MAGA before it was invented,” referring to the Make America Great Again slogan used by former President Donald Trump. Watt’s supporters saw him as promoting conservative values, while his opponents were alarmed by his policies and angered by his statements.

Shortly after his appointment in 1981, the Sierra Club environmental group campaigned against measures such as clearing federal lands in the northwest, weakening environmental regulations in favor of open pit mining, and removing obstacles to stop pollution in Yosemite Valley, California. They collected millions of signatures in protest.

The Legacy Lives On

Watt’s legacy continues to affect environmental policy in the United States. His far-right views and policies have influenced subsequent Interior secretaries, such as Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt, who have continued to prioritize the interests of oil, gas, and coal companies over conservation efforts. However, environmental groups continue to push back against these policies, advocating for the protection of public lands and the environment.

James Watt’s passing marks the end of a controversial era in environmental policy, but the debate over the role of the US Secretary of the Interior and the future of conservation efforts in the United States continues.

