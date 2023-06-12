Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Westbury coach John Crain dies at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Crain: A Prominent Member of Houston’s High School Baseball Community

The Houston high school baseball community lost one of its prominent members recently with the death of former Westbury head coach John Crain. He died on May 25, 2023, at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Stellar Career

Crain was born in College Station but attended Bellaire High School in Houston, where he was a standout pitcher for the Cardinals’ baseball program. His crowning moment came as a senior at the 1960 UIL state tournament, where he helped Bellaire capture the 4A championship and landed on the all-tournament team.

After graduating from high school, Crain went on to Texas A&M, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in science. He later earned his master’s degree in education from Stephen F. Austin. Crain ultimately got into the coaching profession and spent more than 35 years leading high school teams, most of which was spent at Westbury, where he spent 32 seasons.

A Hall of Fame Inductee

Crain’s dedication to the sport of baseball was recognized by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, and he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1993. The honor was well-deserved, as Crain’s success as a coach was unmatched.

During his tenure at Westbury, Crain led his team to numerous district championships, and his teams were always competitive in the playoffs. He had a keen eye for talent and was able to get the most out of his players, instilling in them a work ethic that would serve them well both on and off the field.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Crain’s impact on the Houston high school baseball community cannot be overstated. His dedication to the sport and his players was unwavering, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of coaches and players alike.

As the high school sports coordinator for the Houston Chronicle, Jon Poorman knows firsthand just how important Crain was to the community. “John Crain was a true legend in Houston high school baseball,” he says. “His impact on the sport will be felt for many years to come.”

While Crain may be gone, his legacy will live on through the countless players he coached and the coaches he inspired. He will be remembered as a true icon of the sport and a beloved member of the Houston high school baseball community.

News Source : Jon Poorman

Source Link :John Crain, former Westbury baseball coach, dies at 80/