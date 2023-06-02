Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former “Wild ‘N Out” Star Jacky Oh Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jackie Oha Dies at 32

Jackie Oha, a former cast member of the sketch and rap battle show ‘Wild ‘N Out’, has passed away at the age of 32. The announcement was made on Thursday, and the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

A Tribute to Jacky Oh

The BET Media Group shared a statement on the show’s Instagram account, expressing their sadness at the loss of Jacky Oh. The statement described her as a “loving friend and beloved colleague” during her five seasons on the Nick Cannon-hosted show, which she joined in 2014.

“More importantly, she was an amazing mother of three wonderful children,” the statement continued. Oh shared these children with her longtime partner, rapper and comedian DC Young Fly, whom she met on the set of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ in 2015.

A Talented Member of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Family

Jacky Oh was known to the world as a talented member of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family, and her influence will be forever appreciated and missed. Her time on the show showcased her comedic talent and quick wit, endearing her to audiences and fellow cast members alike.

Her death is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and her legacy will live on through her work and the memories she leaves behind.

Remembering Jacky Oh

As fans and colleagues mourn the loss of Jacky Oh, it is important to remember the impact she had during her time on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ and beyond. Her humor and personality brought joy to countless people, and her dedication to her family was evident in all that she did.

Her passing is a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to honor their memory in the ways that we can. Rest in peace, Jacky Oh.

