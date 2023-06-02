Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Passes Away at 32: Entertainment News

Jacky Oh, a former cast member of the popular sketch comedy series ‘Wild ‘N Out’, has passed away at the age of 32. The news of her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, especially those who knew her well.

According to reports, Jacky had gone to Miami for a “mommy makeover” before her death. She had even posted a photo with popular surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah on social media before undergoing surgery. However, the details of her death and the cause are yet to be disclosed.

Jacky was a beloved member of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast, having appeared in the show for five seasons. She was also the partner of comedian D.C. Young Fly, whom she met on the set of the show in 2015. The couple had three children together and were known for their loving relationship.

The news of Jacky’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson for BET Media Group. In a statement, they said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

Jacky’s family also released a statement confirming her passing. They said, “It is with sadden (sic) hearts we share with you that Jakclyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023. Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Jacky’s fans and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences. Many have shared their fondest memories of her and the impact she had on their lives. The news of her death has also sparked a conversation about the risks of cosmetic surgery and the importance of prioritizing one’s health and wellbeing.

In conclusion, Jacky Oh’s passing is a tragic loss to the entertainment industry and to those who knew her personally. She was a talented performer, a loving mother, and a beloved friend. Her legacy on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ and in the hearts of her fans will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

