Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Dies at 32

Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Cast Member Jacky Oh Dies at 32

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its own. Jacky Oh, a former cast member of the hit show “Wild ‘N Out,” has died at the age of 32. Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying that they are still processing the tragic and unexpected loss.

Jacky Oh had recently gone to Miami for a “mommy makeover” before her untimely death. She had posted a picture with popular surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah before going under the knife. The caption read, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” However, the post has since been deleted.

Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly, a fellow cast member on “Wild ‘N Out,” had been partners for many years. They met in 2015, the same year that D.C. Young Fly made his first appearance on the show. The couple had three children together: Nova, Nala, and Prince.

A spokesperson for BET Media Group, which airs “Wild ‘N Out,” shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying that they are deeply saddened by Jacky Oh’s passing. “She was a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the spokesperson said. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

Jacky Oh was a popular member of the “Wild ‘N Out” cast, appearing on the show for five seasons. She was known for her quick wit and infectious personality, and fans loved watching her interact with the other cast members. Her death has come as a shock to many, who are mourning the loss of such a talented and beloved performer.

The entertainment industry has seen its fair share of tragedies over the years, but the loss of Jacky Oh has hit particularly hard. She was a rising star in the industry, and her talent and charisma will be sorely missed. Her family, friends, and fans are all mourning her passing, and the industry as a whole is coming together to honor her memory.

In the wake of Jacky Oh’s death, many are reflecting on the importance of mental health and self-care. The pressure of fame and success can be overwhelming, and it is important for those in the industry to take care of themselves both physically and mentally. As fans continue to mourn the loss of Jacky Oh, they are also calling on the industry to do more to support those who are struggling with mental health issues.

In the end, Jacky Oh will be remembered not only for her talent and charisma, but also for her dedication to her family and her community. She was a beloved member of the “Wild ‘N Out” family, and her impact on the industry will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Jacky Oh, and thank you for all the joy you brought to the world.

