Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former “Wild ‘N Out” Star Jacky Oh Dies at 32

Jacky Oh, the former star of the popular VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,” has died at the age of 32, according to reports from various media sources. The news of Oh’s death was confirmed by the comedy series on social media, along with BET Media Group.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

According to TMZ, Oh passed away in Miami, where she had gone to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery. The details surrounding her death have not been released.

Oh was the longtime partner of comedian, rapper, and actor DC Young Fly, who currently stars on the same improv and hip-hop-inspired comedy sketch show created by host Nick Cannon in 2005. The two shared three children, and their youngest child was born just last year.

The couple met in 2015, when DC Young Fly made his first appearance on the show and Oh was one of its “Wild ‘N Out” girls. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince.

Since exiting the show, Oh launched her own lip gloss line and sold real estate, according to People. She often documented her life with her children on social media, and her last YouTube post, which was published just six days ago, captured her taking her children to watch “The Little Mermaid.”

On Mother’s Day, Oh posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her love for her children. “I do a lot, but being a mommy is my favorite,” she wrote. “God chose me 3X I promise I never take it for granted. I’m so [expletive] blessed man!”

The news of Oh’s death has shocked and saddened fans, friends, and colleagues, who have taken to social media to express their condolences. DC Young Fly has not yet commented on the matter.

The BET Media Group extended their sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time. Oh’s impact on “Wild ‘N Out” and her legacy as a mother and entrepreneur will be forever remembered.

Jacky Oh death Wild ‘N Out star death Jacky Oh cause of death Celebrity deaths 2021 Jacky Oh career and legacy

News Source : EmilyAnn Jackman |ejackman@pennlive.com

Source Link :Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh dies at 32: reports/