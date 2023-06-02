Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacky Oh: A Talented Wild N’ Out Family Member

The news of Jacklyn Smith’s death has left the entertainment industry in shock. Known by her stage name Jacky Oh, the 32-year-old actress and comedian was a beloved cast member on the popular comedy challenge show “Wild ‘N Out” for five seasons. She passed away on June 2, leaving behind a legacy that will be forever treasured.

The official Instagram account of “Wild ‘N Out” shared the heartbreaking news of Oh’s death with their followers. In a caption, they wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.” The statement also highlighted Oh’s role as a loving friend and colleague to the cast and as a devoted mother to her three children.

Oh’s partner, DC Young Fly, who is also a cast member on “Wild ‘N Out,” met her on the set of the show in 2015. The couple shared three children together, Nova, Nala, and Prince, who was born less than a year ago. Oh was known for being active on social media, where she often shared updates about her life with her followers. Her YouTube channel featured videos of her and her kids, and she also launched her own line of lip glosses called J Nova Collection. Apart from her career in entertainment, Oh was also a realtor in Atlanta, Georgia.

The cause of Oh’s death has not been confirmed, but according to a now-deleted social media post, she was in Miami, Florida, for a “mommy makeover” surgery. Her last social media post was on Mother’s Day, where she shared a photo with all three of her children and expressed her gratitude for being a mother.

Oh’s manager, Marc Marcuse, released a statement to TODAY.com, expressing his sadness over her passing and emphasizing the impact she had on those around her. “Jacky wasn’t just beautiful — she was a really intelligent, hard-working, loving mother, and it’s really tragic,” he said. “That isn’t hindsight 20/20 discussion for the deceased, but how we all felt about her when she was alive as well. It’s a horrible situation for her adorable kids; she will be sorely missed.”

Oh’s death is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and hard work, and her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her. The entertainment industry has lost a talented performer, and her family and friends have lost a beloved member. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Maddie Ellis

Source Link :Jacky Oh, Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star, Dies at 32/