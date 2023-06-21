Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former ZPD Chief Eric Lambes Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The City of Zanesville’s former Chief of Police, Eric Lambes, has passed away

The City of Zanesville is mourning the loss of former Chief of Police, Eric Lambes, who passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Lambes had retired from the department after over 32 years of service, serving as the chief from 2000 to 2013. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police #5.

A Legacy of Service

Eric Lambes had dedicated his life to serving his community. He joined the Zanesville Police Department in 1981 and worked his way up through the ranks. During his tenure as chief, he oversaw a number of important initiatives that helped to improve public safety and strengthen community relations.

One of Lambes’ major accomplishments was the creation of the Community Relations Bureau, which was tasked with improving communication and cooperation between the police department and the community. This initiative helped to build trust and understanding between law enforcement and the people they served, which ultimately led to a safer and more peaceful community.

In addition to his work with the police department, Lambes was also active in a number of civic organizations. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police #5 and was involved in several local charities.

A Life Well-Lived

Eric Lambes is survived by his wife, Susy Lambes, as well as two sons and three daughters. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community that he served so faithfully for over three decades.

Calling hours for Lambes will take place on Thursday, June 22, from 5pm to 8pm at the Snouffer Funeral Home in Zanesville. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 23, in the Snouffer Chapel, with Pastor Jim Gross officiating.

A Final Farewell

The passing of Eric Lambes has left a void in the City of Zanesville, but his legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him.

As his family, friends, and colleagues gather to pay their final respects, they will remember him as a devoted husband, father, and public servant who gave his all to make his community a better place.

News Source : WHIZ – Fox 5 / Marquee Broadcasting

Source Link :Former ZPD Chief Eric Lambes Passes Away – WHIZ/