Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fort McMurray worker dies in ammonium sulphate plant

Contractor Dies in Roofing Accident at Chemtrade Site in Fort McMurray, Alberta

Tragedy struck the Chemtrade site in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on Thursday when a contractor working on the roof of a maintenance building fell over 25 feet and died. The incident occurred at the ammonium sulphate production plant, which is operated by the water chemical production company. According to Tim Montgomery, the vice-president of Chemtrade, the contractor was doing work on a maintenance building and had worked with the company in the past. Montgomery confirmed that the incident was isolated and there was no public danger.

In response to the tragedy, Montgomery expressed the company’s condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased contractor. He also emphasized that the company is cooperating fully with Occupational Health and Safety, which is investigating the incident. Montgomery added that the company has shut down the plant and is providing counselling services to the staff and others affected.

News Source : Emily Mertz

Source Link :Worker dies at Fort McMurray ammonium sulphate production plant – Edmonton/