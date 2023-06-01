Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fort Pierre River Accident Linked to Fatality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Discover the Heartbreaking Details of the River Ludemann Accident and Join the Community in Mourning the Loss of a Young Life

The devastating car crash on May 27 has left the community in deep mourning as they grieve the tragic loss of 14-year-old River Ludemann.

Details of the Accident

In a heartbreaking turn of events, River has been identified as the victim of the fatal accident that took place in Stanley County. The incident unfolded at the Off-Road Vehicle area, Oahe Dam, situated off Highway 1806, around 9:30 pm on that fateful day.

Responding swiftly to the distressing reports, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find River trapped inside a jeep. Prompt medical assistance was administered, and River was rushed to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre with the aid of an AMR ambulance.

Despite the best efforts, the injuries proved fatal, and River tragically died at the hospital.

Community Mourning

The Fort Pierre community is reeling from the heartbreaking news of the fatal car accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old River Ludemann in Stanley County.

Brie Korkow, in a heartfelt tribute, highlighted River’s love for the cowboy way of life, emphasizing his remarkable talent and passion for working with horses.

River’s profound impact on those around him is evident as friends and acquaintances struggle to comprehend the tragic loss and offer support to his grieving family.

The incident prompted a collaborative response from various agencies, including the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, the Pierre Rescue Squad, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Together, they worked diligently to provide a comprehensive response and address any challenges arising from the accident.

The Ludemann Family Mourns

In loving memory of River Ludemann, the Ludemann family is deeply saddened to announce his untimely passing.

River’s vibrant spirit and youthful energy were tragically taken from us in a devastating car accident on May 27, 2023, in Stanley County. He was just 14 years old.

River, a cherished son, brother, and friend, brought immeasurable joy and love into the lives of those who knew him. His kind heart and infectious laughter were a source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

River had a true passion for the cowboy way of life and possessed a remarkable talent for working with horses. His dedication and skill were evident in his interaction with these majestic creatures, leaving an indelible mark on the Western community.

During this challenging time, the Ludemann family kindly requests privacy and understanding as they navigate the grieving process and make arrangements to celebrate River’s life.

The community stands united in support, ready to honour and cherish his memory. Details regarding the obituary and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course, allowing friends, family, and community members to come together and offer their heartfelt condolences.

May we find solace in each other’s presence as we remember and celebrate the beautiful life tragically taken from us too soon.

