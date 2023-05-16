Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder Hendrik Dikson Sirait Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hendrik Dikson Sirait Death And Obituary: Founder Of The Democratic Education Association

Early Life and Career

Hendrik Dikson Sirait was born on January 5, 1972, and initially dreamed of pursuing a career in journalism. However, fate led him to become a pro-democracy activist and a prominent figure within the Indonesian Student Action Front (FAMI).

Activism and Contributions

Hendrik and his like-minded friends boldly carried the banner proclaiming, “Drag the President to the Special Session of the MPR,” demonstrating their commitment to democratic principles despite Suharto’s firm grip on power.

Later, Hendrik assumed leadership roles within influential organizations. He became the General Chairman of the Civil Society Alliance for a Great Indonesia (Amisbat), a voluntary organization dedicated to supporting Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and promoting his candidacy during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Hendrik also founded the Democratic Education Association, leaving an indelible mark on Indonesian society.

Passing and Tributes

Hendrik Dikson Sirait passed away on May 11, 2023, at the Pertamina RSPP, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt messages, memories, and words of admiration for this remarkable individual.

Despite surviving kidnapping and brutal torture, Hendrik remained committed to his pro-democracy activism and never held a grudge against his oppressors.

A close friend of Hendrik, Mohamad Guntur Romli, paid tribute to him on Twitter, bidding farewell to the good-natured devil, a prominent reform activist and survivor of kidnapping.

Legacy

Hendrik Dikson Sirait’s bravery, resilience, and contributions to Indonesian society are worth noting. His unwavering dedication to pro-democracy activism and leadership roles in influential organizations left an indelible mark on Indonesian society.

The passing of Hendrik Dikson Sirait is a great loss to Indonesia, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

