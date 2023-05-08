Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of A Studio in the Woods dies at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joe Carmichael: The Reporter Turned Lobbyist Who Co-Founded A Studio in the Woods

Joe Carmichael, a reporter turned lobbyist who co-founded A Studio in the Woods, a retreat for artists and writers on Algiers’ Lower Coast, died April 18 at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care in Algiers. He was 95.

The studio, built on 7.66 acres of forested bottom land that Carmichael and his wife, Lucianne Carmichael, bought in 1969, has become a place where about 40 artists each year can work and live and receive stipends, according to Ama Rogan, A Studio in the Woods’ managing director.

The Importance of A Studio in the Woods

A Studio in the Woods has been a haven for artists and writers, especially after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. Among the artists who benefited from time there was Michael White, the clarinetist, composer, and bandleader. The timing – about 18 months after Hurricane Katrina’s assault on the New Orleans area in August 2005 – was fortuitous, he said, because the storm had destroyed his house and papers, and he was taking care of his mother.

“I was depressed,” he said. “It was what I needed. I was able to get a piece of my spirit back. That was what helped me to recover.”

His musical recovery came slowly, starting with melancholy themes. “Then,” he said, “I started thinking about New Orleans and the spirit of the people – not just slow, sad stuff but optimism and hope for the future and building back.” The result of his time in Algiers was his CD “Blue Crescent.” “If it were not for that residency, that music would not have existed,” White said.

The Carmichaels were active participants. Joe Carmichael created furniture and sculpture, and Lucianne Carmichael became a potter. Among the events where they showed their works was the Jazz and Heritage Festival, where they were named “Best of Contemporary Craft” in 1992.

The couple donated the site and activities to Tulane University in 2004. It is part of Tulane’s ByWater Institute.

The Life of Joe Carmichael

Joe Carmichael was a native of Sabinal, Texas, who grew up in a home without electricity or running water. He established in his childhood what would be a lifelong fascination with what he found in nature and its inhabitants.

Because he grew up during the Great Depression, he learned the importance of self-sufficiency, Lucianne Carmichael wrote in a tribute to him on his 80th birthday. He observed that milestone, she said, by devising a new motor for his band saw.

After serving in the Army in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Armed with a master’s degree, Carmichael moved to New Orleans to become a reporter for The Times-Picayune in 1953. On Jan. 10, 1967, he joined the Orleans Parish public school system to write grant proposals for federal money.

On that same day, Lucianne Bond started teaching at McDonogh No. 10 School. The two met when he visited her classroom, and they married on June 20, 1971. She died in 2016.

While Joe Carmichael was working in the school system, Rogan said, he came to realize the importance of schools’ communicating with lawmakers who would fund their projects. With that goal in mind, he created a job for himself – governmental liaison – and lobbied on behalf of the school system with city, state, and national officials.

He held that post for 15 years, including six months in 1974 when he was granted a six-month residency in the U.S. Education Department to build national support for New Orleans’ schools.

“He did it with genuine curiosity,” Rogan said. “He really was interested in people. That’s what made him a great lobbyist.”

Final Thoughts

Joe Carmichael’s legacy lives on in A Studio in the Woods, a place where artists and writers can find refuge and inspiration. His passion for nature and self-sufficiency, along with his curiosity and interest in people, made him a remarkable individual. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

A celebration of Carmichael’s life will be held on June 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road.

