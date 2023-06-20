Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of Bayonne Ambulance Service and State EMS Task Force, Mickey McCabe, passes away at 76.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mickey McCabe: A Heroic Life Cut Short by Selfless Acts

Mickey McCabe’s life was a testament to his selflessness and dedication to his community. He started a used van ambulance business in Brooklyn in 1973 and turned it into a booming enterprise that served Bayonne for 50 years. But McCabe’s legacy is more than just a successful business; he was a hero who gave his life to his work. McCabe died at the age of 76 due to interstitial lung disease with pulmonary fibrosis caused by the dust he inhaled while working at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

McCabe’s dedication to his work was evident from his actions on 9/11. He was on his way to a meeting in Trenton when he heard about the plane hitting the World Trade Center. Without hesitation, he turned around and headed to the site to help. He was fortunate to have survived that day, but the dust he inhaled caused irreversible damage to his lungs. McCabe underwent double-lung replacement surgery in 2016 but his health continued to deteriorate, and he passed away on Monday.

McCabe’s legacy extended beyond his business and heroic actions on 9/11. He co-founded the New Jersey Emergency Medical Services Task Force as a result of the 9/11 attacks. He also served as the chairman of the 200 Club of Hudson County, which honored police officers, firefighters, and EMTs annually at the Valor Awards ceremony. McCabe’s imprint on the emergency medical services field would be felt and passed on for generations to come.

McCabe’s impact on his community was immeasurable. He trained and mentored countless emergency medical technicians who walked through the doors of his business. McCabe’s family business answered over 25,000 calls per year, including 9-1-1 for Bayonne, backup 9-1-1 for Hoboken, 9-1-1 call screening for both municipalities, mutual aid for neighboring communities in Hudson County, and emergency response to the New Jersey Turnpike and Bayonne Bridge.

McCabe was an icon in Bayonne, and his passing left a void in the community. Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis called him an “absolute icon” and said that he couldn’t imagine the city without him. McCabe’s impact on his community and the emergency medical services field was felt far and wide. He was a legend and advocate in the EMS field, and his lessons and impact would be felt and passed on for generations to come.

McCabe’s life was a testament to his selflessness and dedication to his community. He gave his life to his work, and his work took his life. McCabe’s legacy would live on forever through the countless lives he touched and the emergency medical technicians he trained and mentored. He was a true hero who made a significant impact on his community and the emergency medical services field. McCabe’s passing is a loss to Bayonne, New Jersey, and the entire country.

Mickey McCabe death Bayonne ambulance service founder State EMS task force Absolute icon Mickey McCabe Mickey McCabe legacy

News Source : Ron Zeitlinger | The Jersey Journal

Source Link :‘Absolute icon’ Mickey McCabe dies at age 76; founded Bayonne ambulance service, state EMS task force/