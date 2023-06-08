Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network and Christian Coalition dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Religious Broadcaster and Christian Conservative Icon Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Regent University, and the American Center for Law and Justice, has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was a prominent figure in American religious broadcasting and conservative politics, having turned a small Virginia station into a global Christian network and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in the US. His enterprises also included Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization.

Robertson’s legacy in American politics includes pioneering a strategy of courting Iowa’s network of evangelical Christian churches, which has now become a ritual for Republican hopefuls, including those seeking the White House in 2024. He also started the Christian Coalition, which became a major force in Republican politics in the 1990s, mobilizing conservative voters through grass-roots activities.

Robertson’s impact on both religion and politics in the US was “enormous,” according to John C. Green, an emeritus political science professor at The University of Akron. Robertson helped “cement the alliance between conservative Christians and the Republican Party” and many followed the path he cut in religious broadcasting, Green told the AP in 2021.

Robertson’s life began in Lexington, Virginia, on March 22, 1930, to Absalom Willis Robertson and Gladys Churchill Robertson. He served as assistant adjutant of the 1st Marine Division in Korea after graduating from Washington and Lee University. He received a law degree from Yale University Law School, but failed the bar exam and chose not to pursue a law career.

Robertson met his wife, Adelia “Dede” Elmer, at Yale in 1952. He was a Southern Baptist, she was a Catholic, earning a master’s in nursing. Eighteen months later, they ran off to be married by a justice of the peace, knowing neither family would approve. Robertson was interested in politics until he found religion, Dede Robertson told the AP in 1987. He stunned her by pouring out their liquor, tearing a nude print off the wall, and declaring he had found the Lord.

Robertson received a master’s in divinity from New York Theological Seminary in 1959, then drove south with his family to buy a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Va. He said he had just $70 in his pocket, but soon found investors, and CBN went on the air on Oct. 1, 1961. Established as a tax-exempt religious nonprofit, CBN brought in hundreds of millions, disclosing $321 million in “ministry support” in 2022 alone.

One of Robertson’s innovations was to use the secular talk-show format on his network’s flagship show, the “700 Club,” which grew out of a telethon when Robertson asked 700 viewers for monthly $10 contributions. It was more suited to television than traditional revival meetings or church services and gained a huge audience.

Robertson’s on-air pronouncements sometimes drew criticism from others. He claimed that the terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, were caused by God, angered by the federal courts, pornography, abortion rights, and church-state separation. Talking again about 9-11 on his TV show a year later, Robertson described Islam as a violent religion that wants to “dominate” and “destroy,” prompting President George W. Bush to distance himself and say Islam is a peaceful and respectful religion.

Robertson also could be unpredictable: In 2010, he called for ending mandatory prison sentences for marijuana possession convictions. Two years later, he said on the “700 Club” that marijuana should be legalized and treated like alcohol because the government’s war on drugs had failed.

Robertson condemned Democrats caught up in sex scandals, saying, for example, that President Bill Clinton turned the White House into a playpen for sexual freedom. But he helped solidify evangelical support for Donald Trump, dismissing the candidate’s sexually predatory comments about women as an attempt “to look like he’s macho.”

After Trump took office, Robertson interviewed the president at the White House, and CBN welcomed Trump advisers, such as Kellyanne Conway, as guests. But after President Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, Robertson said Trump was living in an “alternate reality” and should “move on,” news outlets reported.

Robertson’s death marks the end of an era in American religious broadcasting and conservative politics, but his impact will be felt for years to come.

Christian Broadcasting Network Christian Coalition Pat Robertson Religious Broadcasting Evangelical Movement

News Source : Ben Finley | AP

Source Link :Pat Robertson dies at 93; founded Christian Broadcasting Network, Christian Coalition/