Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of Ensinger Group dies aged 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wilfried Ensinger, founder of Ensinger Group

Wilfried Ensinger, the founder of Germany-based plastics processor Ensinger Group, passed away on May 23 at the age of 87. His company paid tribute to him, saying that with his loss, the company says farewell to a passionate engineer, creative inventor and dedicated entrepreneur.

Early Career

Wilfried Ensinger began his career as an apprentice toolmaker and a “master craftsman.” He worked as an operations and factory manager for various companies that specialized in mechanical engineering, precision mechanics, and the plastics processing industry.

The Founding of Ensinger Group

Ensinger founded the company out of a garage in Ehningen, Germany, in 1966. The company later moved its headquarters to Nufringen, Germany, where it expanded production capacity and produced components through “the machining of stock shapes.”

Commitment to Development

Wilfried Ensinger was known for his constant commitment to developing new products and production processes. He believed strongly in cultivating employee potential and made this one of his guiding principles.

Retirement and Community Involvement

In 1997, he gave up operational management of the company and increased his involvement in community and social projects. He and his wife founded the Wilfried and Martha Ensinger Foundation, which sponsors social, cultural, and scientific institutions in Germany and elsewhere. As president, and later honorary president, of the Böblingen District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ensinger helped to reform the committee and improve in-company training. The University of Stuttgart also gave him the title of honorary senator.

Expansion of the Ensinger Group

In 1977, Ensinger Group supplied aluminum window manufacturers with the first series-produced insulating bars made from glass fiber-reinforced nylon 6/6. A second production plant built in Cham, Germany, in 1980 enabled the series manufacture of profiles and other product lines. The corporate group’s biggest subsidiary was established in the U.S. in 1986. Since then, many overseas branches were created in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Ensinger Group Today

The Ensinger Group develops, manufactures, and sells compounds, semi-finished materials, composites, technical parts, and profiles made of engineering and high-performance plastics. The family-owned enterprise has 2,600 employees at 33 locations “in all major industrial regions with manufacturing facilities or sales offices.”

Conclusion

Wilfried Ensinger was a visionary and a pioneer in the plastics processing industry. His dedication to product development, employee potential, and community involvement remains a legacy that the Ensinger Group continues to uphold. His passing is a great loss to the industry and the community at large.

Wilfried Ensinger Ensinger Group Founder of Ensinger Group Wilfried Ensinger death German business leader

News Source : Plastics News

Source Link :Ensinger Group founder Wilfried Ensinger dies at 87/