Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of STOKE ACK, Dwight Fenton, Passes Away by Suicide

Dwight Fenton Obituary – Death: Founder and Owner of Kooks and Groms LLC dba STOKE ACK, Dwight Fenton Died by Suicide

The Nantucket, Massachusetts community is grieving the unexpected passing of Dwight Fenton, founder and owner of Kooks and Groms LLC dba STOKE ACK. Fenton’s death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him personally and professionally.

Tragic Incident

Reports suggest that Fenton died by suicide following an apparent altercation with an unidentified individual. The Brunswick and Greenwich High School alumnus allegedly shot himself in the head before being declared dead.

The news of Fenton’s passing has left many in shock and disbelief. His untimely death has left a deep impact on the people of Nantucket, who will always remember him as a kind-hearted individual who made significant contributions to the community.

A Promising Life Cut Short

Fenton was a Dartmouth College alum who had a bright future ahead of him. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create Kooks and Groms LLC dba STOKE ACK, a business that became a staple in the Nantucket community.

His death has left many wondering what could have been. Fenton’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

Condolences and Prayers

Words cannot express the grief felt by Fenton’s family and friends. The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with many offering their condolences and prayers.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Fenton’s family and friends during this difficult time. May the memories of his life provide comfort to those who knew him, and may his legacy live on through the business he created.

Please feel free to leave your condolences and prayers for the family and friends of Dwight Fenton. Your kind words and thoughts will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

