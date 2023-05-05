Dead – Death – Obituary News : Founder of TSheets Dies in Self-Inflicted Shooting, Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Matt Rissell?

When news of Matt Rissell’s death broke, the public was shocked and began scouring the internet for information on the man. Rissell was a co-founder of TSheets, an online and mobile application for digital time tracking and workforce scheduling.

Before TSheets was acquired by Intuit for $340 million in December 2017, Rissell worked closely with the company for several years. He was married to Robin Rissell and the couple had three children. Rissell was also known for his contributions to Forbes, HuffPost, and the American Express Open Forum, and had a position on the Idaho Technology Council’s Executive Committee. He recently joined the board of the Wild Alaskan Company in January.

The Tragic Circumstances of Matt Rissell’s Death

Rissell was discovered dead in an Eagle home on Thursday morning. The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the 46-year-old as Matthew Rissell, the former CEO of TSheets. According to a news statement from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Rissell had shot a woman he knew before taking his own life in what appeared to be an “attempted murder-suicide.”

The victim was later identified by several sources as Rissell’s wife, Robin. The coroner’s report stated that Rissell died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called to the residence on South Pasa Tiempo Way in the Banbury neighborhood just after midnight after reports of gunfire. Rissell was found dead, and the woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Boise for treatment of what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no updates on her condition.

Support for the Rissell Family

The staff at the Rissell children’s school will be providing support to both the family and the students. Parents of students were urged to speak with their children about the situation. Anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts or in need of someone to talk to can call 988 for immediate assistance.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Matt Rissell’s death have left many shocked and saddened. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :How did Matt Rissell die? Tribute pours in as Founder of TSheets dies in Self-Inflicted Shooting/