Dead – Death – Obituary News : Four bodies, including two children, discovered in west London house

Tragedy in Bedfont: Four Found Dead in London Home

On Friday afternoon, authorities were called to a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, where they discovered the bodies of four individuals. Among the deceased were a man and a woman believed to be in their 30s, as well as an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. The Metropolitan Police have stated that all four are related.

As news of the tragedy spreads, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, has expressed his condolences to the community. He has also asked that people refrain from speculating on social media and avoid naming the deceased.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond,” said Wilson. “I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.”

While the cause of death has not yet been released, the Met’s investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist them in their investigation.

As the community grapples with the tragedy, neighbors have described the family as “normal” and expressed their shock at the events. “They were just normal neighbors – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff,” said one neighbor.

Additional police officers will be in the area over the weekend, and authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything they can to determine what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of community support in times of crisis. As the investigation continues, it is important for neighbors and loved ones to come together to offer their support and condolences to those affected by this terrible event.

News Source : Bill McLoughlin

Source Link :Two children among bodies of four people found dead at a house in west London/