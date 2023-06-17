Dead – Death – Obituary News : Four dead, including two children, found in west London house

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Children Among Bodies of Four People Found Dead at a House in West London

A shocking discovery was made in a house in West London on the morning of Monday, 15th March. The bodies of four people were found inside the property, including two children thought to be aged 11 and three-years-old. The incident has left the community in shock and the police are currently investigating the cause of the deaths.

The Discovery

The Metropolitan Police were called to the house in Southall, West London, at around 6 pm on Sunday, 14th March. Officers attended the scene after concerns were raised about the welfare of the occupants of the property. However, they were unable to gain entry to the house and left the scene.

The following morning, police were called again to the property after a relative of the occupants raised the alarm. Officers forced entry to the house and discovered the four bodies inside. The police have said that the deaths are being treated as unexplained at this stage, and a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the deaths.

The Victims

The four people found dead inside the house have been identified by the police. Three of the victims are believed to be from the same family. The two children found dead were an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. The other two victims were a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. The police have not released the names of the victims at this stage.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We believe we know the identity of the deceased, but we are awaiting formal identification. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The Community Reacts

The discovery of the bodies has left the community in shock. The street where the house is located has been cordoned off by the police, and forensic teams have been seen entering the property. Neighbors have expressed their sadness at the news and have said that the family were well-known in the area.

One neighbor said: “It’s just devastating news. We saw the police outside the house last night and were worried, but we never expected this. The family were lovely people and it’s just so sad.”

Another neighbor said: “We are all in shock. This is a quiet area and nothing like this ever happens here. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

The Investigation

The police have said that they are keeping an open mind about the cause of the deaths. A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the bodies to determine the cause of death, but the police have said that it may take some time to establish the cause of the deaths.

The police have also said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths at this stage. However, they are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

Conclusion

The discovery of the bodies of four people, including two children, in a house in West London has left the community in shock. The police are currently investigating the cause of the deaths and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims at this difficult time.

