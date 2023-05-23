Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fourth female cheetah cub dies in two months at Kuno Park

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One of Four Cheetah Cubs Dies at Kuno National Park in India

Officials at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India announced on Tuesday that one of the four cheetah cubs born to Namibian feline Siyaya aka Jwala had died. The female cub was only two months old at the time of her death, and the exact cause is currently being investigated by park officials.

Previous Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park

This recent death marks the fourth cheetah to have died at Kuno National Park since March of this year. Two cheetahs named Sasha and Uday, who were brought to India from South Africa, died in March and April, respectively. The third cheetah, named Daksha, died on May 9th.

Project Cheetah

Kuno National Park is part of “Project Cheetah,” a conservation program launched by the Indian government to reintroduce the cheetah, which has been extinct in India for over 70 years. The project was launched in 2018, and in 2022, eight cheetahs were translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park. In 2023, an additional 12 cheetahs were brought over from South Africa.

Namibian Female Cheetah Siyaya aka Jwala

Namibian female cheetah Siyaya, who was given the name Jwala by the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India, gave birth to the four cubs in March of this year. The cubs were born within a week of the first Namibian cheetah’s death in March.

Investigation into Cub’s Death

Officials are currently investigating the exact cause of the female cub’s death. It is unclear whether the deaths of the other cheetahs at Kuno National Park are related to the cub’s death. However, the park officials are taking measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining cheetahs in the park.

Conclusion

The death of the female cheetah cub at Kuno National Park is a setback for the Project Cheetah conservation program. However, park officials remain committed to the project and will continue to work towards reintroducing the cheetah to India.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Female cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park, fourth death in two months/