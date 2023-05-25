Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fourth Kota student suicide this month

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fourth Suspected Suicide by NEET Aspirant in Kota Raises Concerns

Another incident of a suspected suicide by a NEET aspirant has been reported in Kota, Rajasthan. A 16-year-old student, Aryan, was found hanging in his hostel room in the Kunhari area of Kota on Wednesday night. Aryan, who hailed from Bihar, was a class 12 student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Kota for over a year.

According to the police, Aryan attended the last class on Tuesday and skipped Wednesday’s class, staying in his hostel room. His parents informed the hostel warden when their repeated phone calls went unanswered. Upon reaching his room, the warden found the door bolted from inside and informed the police. The police broke the door and recovered Aryan’s body, hanging from the ceiling fan, and placed it in a mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

The fan in the hostel room was not equipped with an anti-suicide device, violating the guidelines set by the Kota district administration and Kota Hostel Association to check such incidents in hostels. The police suspect that distraction from studies due to a relationship with a girl might be the reason behind the suicide. Love letters written to a girl were recovered from Aryan’s room.

This is the fourth suicide by a coaching student in Kota this month and the ninth this year so far. The last two suicide cases were also reported in the Kunhari area where a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Patna, Navlesh, was found hanging in his room at Krishna Vihar on May 12, and another NEET aspirant, Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, hanged himself to death in the on May 11.

Earlier this month, Mohammed Nasid, a NEET aspirant and resident of Bengaluru, ended his life by jumping from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in Vigyan Nagar area on May 8. Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub. More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack the entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

The incidents of suicides by NEET aspirants in Kota have raised concerns about the immense pressure and stress faced by students preparing for these competitive exams. The pressure to perform and excel in these exams is often overwhelming, and students are pushed to the brink of mental and emotional breakdowns. The lack of mental health support and counselling exacerbates the problem.

The Kota district administration and the coaching institutes must take immediate and necessary steps to address this issue. They must ensure that anti-suicide devices are installed in all hostel rooms, and strict guidelines are followed to monitor students’ mental health and well-being. Students must be provided with adequate mental health support and counselling to help them cope with the immense pressure and stress of competitive exams.

Parents and guardians must also play a vital role in supporting their children and helping them cope with the pressure of exams. They must understand that success in exams is not the only measure of their children’s worth and assure them of their love and support, irrespective of their performance in exams.

The government must also take cognizance of this issue and take necessary steps to address it. They must invest in mental health infrastructure and provide adequate support to students preparing for competitive exams. The current pandemic has further heightened the stress and anxiety faced by students, and the government must take immediate steps to address this issue before it spirals out of control.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Another Kota student dies by suicide, 4th this month/