Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales OP Passes Away – Tribute

Remembering Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales: A Respected Dominican Priest

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Dominican priest Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales. He was a highly respected person among his peers and close ones, and his sudden death on Thursday has left many people in shock and pain. In this article, we will share more information about this news.

A Remarkable Life

Priest Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales was a former chief of the Faculty of Philosophy, O.P. and held a PhD. He was also a Professor Emeritus Rev. Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales. During his lifetime, he had achieved great respect and admiration due to his exceptional work and kind nature. He was known for reminding people that we need to differentiate between quick difficulties and long-term problems and that one-sidedness is the heresy of modern life.

His passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him and will be missed by his close ones.

The News of His Passing

Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales passed away on May 11, 2023, Thursday. The news was officially announced on the Facebook page of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Salambao – San Pascual Baylon Parish.

Since the news of his passing has spread on the internet, many people are heartbroken and curious to know about the cause of his death. At this time, no information has been released by his family and friends. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A Tribute to Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales

Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales was a respected member of the community and his passing has left many people in mourning. His friends, colleagues, and admirers have been paying tribute to him on social media platforms.

At this time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones. We hope that they find peace and solace during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales will be remembered for his kind nature, exceptional work, and contributions to society. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him. We hope that his soul rests in peace and that his legacy lives on.

We will continue to update you on any further news about his passing as it becomes available.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Former Dominican Priest Fr. Enrico D. Gonzales OP Passed Away Death – Obituary/