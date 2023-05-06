Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fr. Kevin Mullan’s Cause of Death: Popular Priest’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fr. Kevin Mullan, a beloved parish priest of Langfield, Drumquin, passed away on May 6, 2023, leaving behind a community full of grief and sadness. Many Christian institutions confirmed the news of his death on social media, including St Davogs Dromore and Derry Feis. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, and there are no available information or comments from his family and relatives. Fr. Kevin Mullan was a respected and highly regarded figure in his community, known for his intercommunity and ecumenical work, as well as his generosity in caring for individuals affected by the Market Street bombing in 1998.

Fr. Kevin Mullan’s association with the Derry Feis institution was long-standing, having served as secretary and chairperson up until his death. He was an Irish dancer himself, which made him a qualified candidate for the position of feis secretary. Even after his relocation to Drumquin, he remained committed to keeping Feis Dhoire Cholmcille alive and thriving, and his experience, knowledge, and wisdom in relation to the feis will be greatly missed.

In November 2020, Fr. Kevin Mullan announced his retirement from the Drumquin parish, a decision he described as “sad.” He expressed his gratitude to the locals for their hospitality and for making his many years of residence there pleasant and easy. He also recognized the developments they had made together, which he believed would see the parish into the future.

Many people expressed their profound sympathy and condolences to his family and friends, with some describing him as “one in a million.” The Omagh advertisement agency also expressed their heartbreak and condolences, remembering him fondly and saying that he would be “fondly remembered but never forgotten.”

Losing a loved one is never easy, and Fr. Kevin Mullan’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.

