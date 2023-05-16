Dead – Death – Obituary News : Francis Monkman, Musician of Sky and Curved Air, Passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Francis Monkman, a founding member of prog-rock group Curved Air and classical/rock band Sky, has died at the age of 73 after battling cancer. The news was confirmed by a post on the Curved Air Facebook page. The band expressed their sadness at the loss of their original founder member and stated that Francis passed away peacefully at his home in the English countryside with his loved ones by his side.

Francis was known for his synthesizer playing on the scores of several iconic movies, including The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman II, The Spy Who Loved Me, and Live and Let Die. His score for The Long Good Friday is also highly admired by film fans. Later in his career, Francis followed his passion for harpsichord and organ playing, and he travelled around Europe supporting the work to restore historic organs. He was particularly proud to have played at the Bach-Stammhaus and had recently released a solo album called The Bach Family.

As a founding member of Curved Air, Francis played on the band’s first three studio albums, and then co-founded Sky, playing on the band’s platinum-selling debut album and its follow-up Sky 2. He also worked with Al Stewart and Phil Manzanera’s 801. Curved Air had a number 4 hit in the UK in 1971 with ‘Back Street Luv’. Sky was a classical/rock supergroup that included Grammy Award-winning Australian classical guitarist John Williams, Herbie Flowers (Elton John, David Bowie, Lou Reed), Australian guitarist Kevin Peek, and London Philharmonic Orchestra timpanist Tristan Fry, who also worked on albums for The Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

Francis is survived by two brothers, nieces and nephews, cousins, his partner Christine, and his late 5-year-old daughter Maya, who he is now reunited with on the other side as a deeply spiritual person.

Fans of Curved Air and Sky have expressed their condolences and sadness at the news of Francis Monkman’s passing. He will be remembered as a talented musician and composer who contributed to some of the most iconic movies and music of the 70s and 80s. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and film composers.

News Source : Noise11.com

Source Link :Francis Monkman of Sky and Curved Air Dead At 73/