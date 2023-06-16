Dead – Death – Obituary News : Francis Newall’s Death: Who Was He?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tribute to Francis Newall: The Man Behind ‘Extraction 2’

Netflix’s action thriller film ‘Extraction 2’ has recently hit the screens, and it has been dedicated to the memory of Francis Newall. The father of Patrick Newall, the executive producer of both ‘Extraction’ and ‘Extraction 2,’ Francis Newall was a remarkable man who lived a fulfilling life and left a lasting impact on his family and friends.

Who Was Francis Newall?

Francis Newall was born in 1938 in Brooklyn and grew up in an apartment near Ebbets Field with his mother Winifred. He attended Erasmus Hall High School before joining the Air Force and serving as a security force specialist in Scotland. There, he met his wife Patsy Kelly, and together they raised six children.

After serving in the Air Force, Francis became a fireman and was assigned to Ladder 111 in Stuyvesant Heights. He had to retire early due to a back injury and went on to attain a business degree from Pace University. He then started a real estate appraisal company that was initially based in his family basement.

Francis was a devoted family man who loved to travel with his wife and watch Broadway shows. He was also a Eucharistic minister at Good Shepherd Parish in New York City.

How Did Francis Newall Die?

Francis Newall passed away on January 27, 2023, after battling Parkinson’s disease. His son Patrick shared a heartfelt tribute to his father, describing him as a master storyteller with a wicked sense of humor.

Francis Newall is survived by his wife Patricia, his six children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City.

The Dedication of ‘Extraction 2’

‘Extraction 2’ is dedicated to the memory of Francis Newall, the father of Patrick Newall. The film follows Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue Ketevan, the sister of his ex-wife Mia, and her children from a prison in Georgia. Tyler rescues them by killing Ketevan’s husband, but Zurab, Ketevan’s brother, tries to hunt down the black ops mercenary. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave and promises to be an enthralling action thriller.

The dedication of ‘Extraction 2’ to Francis Newall shows how much he meant to his family and friends. It is a fitting tribute to a man who lived a remarkable life and left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

In Conclusion

Francis Newall was a remarkable man who lived a fulfilling life and left a lasting impact on his family and friends. His dedication to his family, his work, and his community is an inspiration to us all. The dedication of ‘Extraction 2’ to his memory shows how much he meant to his family and friends and is a fitting tribute to a man who lived a remarkable life.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :Who is Francis Newall? How Did He Die?/