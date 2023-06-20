Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Como, Franco Bernardo: A Mysterious Death

On a fateful day, Franco Bernardo returned to Cerano Intelvi, a town in Como, lifeless. He had gone to Moldavia with his new partner a few days earlier and had requested 100 thousand euros from his family members for bureaucratic procedures. However, nobody knew what those procedures were for, and when he arrived back home, he was already dead.

The Autopsy Report

The Rome prosecutor’s office ordered an autopsy to clarify the cause of Bernardo’s death. The report revealed that he had died of a heart attack due to severe head injuries. It was a shocking revelation for everyone who knew him. The question on everyone’s mind was, how could a heart attack lead to head injuries?

The Investigation

The investigation into Bernardo’s death began, and it was discovered that he had taken out a life insurance policy worth 600,000 euros a few weeks before his death. Moreover, the beneficiary of the policy was his partner, who he had gone to Moldavia with. This raised suspicion among the investigators, who began to look into his partner’s background.

The investigation revealed that Bernardo’s partner was from Moldavia and had a criminal record in Italy. He had been involved in several scams and frauds in the past. Moreover, it was discovered that Bernardo had transferred a significant amount of money to his partner’s account before his death. This raised further suspicion that Bernardo’s death could have been a premeditated murder.

The Arrest

The investigators arrested Bernardo’s partner and charged him with murder. He denied any involvement in Bernardo’s death, but the evidence against him was overwhelming. The investigators found that he had taken out the life insurance policy on Bernardo’s life, and he had transferred a significant amount of money to his account before Bernardo’s death.

Moreover, the investigators discovered that Bernardo’s partner had a motive to kill him. He stood to gain a substantial amount of money from the life insurance policy and the money Bernardo had transferred to his account. The investigators also found that Bernardo’s partner had a history of fraud and scams, which made it easier for him to execute a plan to kill Bernardo.

The Verdict

After a lengthy trial, Bernardo’s partner was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict brought closure to the family members of Bernardo, who had been waiting for justice for a long time. The case also served as a warning to people who take out life insurance policies and transfer money to their partners’ accounts without proper due diligence.

Conclusion

The mysterious death of Franco Bernardo shocked the town of Cerano Intelvi and raised several questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation and subsequent trial revealed that his partner had premeditated his murder and stood to gain a substantial amount of money from his death. The case serves as a warning to people who take out life insurance policies and transfer money to their partners’ accounts without proper due diligence. It also highlights the importance of conducting background checks on people before getting involved with them.

