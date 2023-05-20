Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frank Keeler Passes Away: Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frank Keeler: A Celebration of Life

Frank Keeler, a beloved member of the Bent’s Camp Family, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, honesty, and kindness. On June 24th, we will gather to remember and celebrate his life, honoring the impact he had on all of us who had the honor of calling him a friend.

A Life Remembered

Frank Keeler was a fantastic person who embodied qualities that we all strive for. He was dedicated to his work, always giving his best effort. He was honest, with a reputation for integrity that was unmatched. And he was kind, showing compassion and empathy for everyone he met.

Frank’s passing has left a profound sense of loss for all of us who knew him. We will never forget the memories we shared, the conversations we had, and the laughter we shared.

A Memorial Gathering

On Saturday, June 24th, from 1-4 pm, we will come together to honor Frank and celebrate his life. The memorial gathering will be full of affection and fond recollections of the person we all loved and admired.

The event will feature a live performance by Bret and Frisk, who will help create a moving mood in memory of Frank’s life. As we enjoy light refreshments, we will have the chance to talk to each other about our experiences with Frank, sharing stories and memories that will keep his spirit alive in our hearts.

A Cool Man

Frank was more than just a friend; he was a beloved member of the Bent’s Camp Family. His presence at the bait store was always a bright spot in our day, and we didn’t mind paying a little extra for gas just to have the chance to talk to him. He was a cool man, and we will miss him dearly.

In Remembrance

As we gather to remember Frank, we will take comfort in the memories we shared and the impact he had on our lives. His dedication, honesty, and kindness will continue to inspire us, and we will honor his legacy by carrying those qualities forward in our own lives. Rest in peace, Frank Keeler. You will never be forgotten.

