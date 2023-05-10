Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frank Kozik, Artist and Record Label Owner, Passes Away at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Frank Kozik Obituary – Death: American Artist, Designer and Record Label Owner, Frank Kozik Died At 61

The world received the very sad news today that Frank Kozik, a man perhaps best known for his incredible music posters of the 1990s, has passed away.

Frank Kozik’s Life and Career

Frank Kozik, an illustrator who created record covers and posters for various bands, passed away on Saturday. He designed the covers for the Offspring’s Americana, the Melvins’ Houdini, and the self-titled album of Queens of the Stone Age.

Numerous artists have ordered tour posters from bands including Nirvana, Sonic Youth, the White Stripes, Butthole Surfers, and the Beastie Boys. He was 61.

In the early 1980s, Kozik began creating posters while residing in Austin after receiving praise for his work from bands as a member of the mail art scene. He progressively began to work on corporate advertising campaigns, took part in gallery exhibitions, and eventually launched his own record label, Man’s Ruin Records. Melvins, High on Fire, Kyuss, and other artists had music released by Man’s Ruin. He served as Kidrobot’s creative director, which produces limited-edition art toys.

Tributes and Condolences

