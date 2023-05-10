Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frank Kozik, Renowned Artist and Designer, Passes at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frank Kozik: A Creative Force of Nature

The art world was shocked and saddened by the news of Frank Kozik’s unexpected passing on May 6, 2023, at the age of 61. Kozik was a graphic artist best known for his iconic posters and album covers for various rock bands. He was a true creative force of nature, who dramatically changed every industry he was a part of throughout his illustrious career.

A Man Larger Than Himself

Kozik’s official Instagram account shared the heartbreaking news with fans on May 9, 2023, stating that he was a man larger than himself and an icon in each of the genres he worked in. He was a mentor to many, loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, and Disneyland. He will be remembered as a forceful presence that will be missed by all who knew him.

A Talented Artist with a Passion for Rock Music

Frank Kozik was born on Jan. 9, 1962, in Madrid, Spain, and moved to Sacramento, California, when he was 15 years old. He joined the United States Air Force when he was 18 and discovered his passion for art while serving. Kozik quickly made a name for himself in the 1980s designing posters and flyers for bands. He moved to Sacramento in 1993 and started Man’s Ruin Records, a record label that released over 200 different singles and albums until it folded in 2001.

Throughout his life, Kozik worked with various bands and artists, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, the Beastie Boys, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more. His unique style and artistic vision helped shape the rock music scene of the 90s and early 2000s.

A Collaborator with Kidrobot

In addition to his work in the rock music industry, Frank Kozik also collaborated with Kidrobot to create the iconic vinyl smoking rabbit character, Labbit. Kozik and Kidrobot produced over 500 different limited-edition versions of the character, including various Marvel and DC versions. In 2014, the artist was named chief creative director of the company, where he continued to push the boundaries of art and design.

An Author and Artistic Visionary

Frank Kozik authored several art books over the course of his career, including 1995’s Man’s Ruin: The Posters & Art of Frank Kozik, 1999’s An Ode to Joy: Posters, Prints and Other Work of Frank Kozik, 2022’s Desperate Measures: Posters Prints and More and 2007’s Plasticland. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums all over the world, and his artistic vision and influence will continue to inspire future generations of artists for years to come.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Frank Kozik’s sudden passing is a tremendous loss for the art and music communities. However, his legacy will live on through his art and the memories of those who knew and loved him. He was a true creative force of nature, whose impact on the art and music world will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Frank Kozik.

News Source : CBR

Source Link :Acclaimed Artist and Graphic Designer Frank Kozik Dies at 61/