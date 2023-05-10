Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frank Kozik’s Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Frank Kozik

Who was Frank Kozik?

Frank Kozik was a Spanish-born American graphic artist known for his iconic posters for alternative rock bands. He was born in Madrid, Spain, and later moved to Sacramento, California, to live with his father. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Austin, Texas, where he later settled.

In 1993, Kozik relocated to San Francisco where he established Man’s Ruin Records and opened a print business, releasing more than 200 records by punk and alternative bands. As his reputation grew, he worked with bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, creating album covers and directing music videos.

Kozik was also known for his screen prints and was the creator of Smorkin’ Labbit, which became a popular collectible toy. He served as Kidrobot’s Creative Director and was a mentor to many new artists in the industry.

Frank Kozik’s Legacy

Frank Kozik was a creative force of nature who left a lasting impact on the music and art industry. He was a master of screen printing and his iconic posters for alternative rock bands remain highly sought after by collectors.

Kozik’s contribution to the world of music cannot be understated. He created album covers for some of the biggest names in alternative rock and directed music videos that became classics. His influence on the music industry will be felt for generations to come.

Kozik’s legacy also extends to the world of art and design. His Smorkin’ Labbit toy became a cultural phenomenon and his work at Kidrobot helped shape the company’s aesthetic. He was a mentor to many aspiring artists and his influence can be seen in the work of countless designers and illustrators.

Remembering Frank Kozik

Frank Kozik passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 61. His cause of death was not made public, but his wife confirmed his passing was unexpected.

Despite his passing, Kozik’s legacy lives on. His iconic posters and album covers continue to inspire new generations of artists and his Smorkin’ Labbit toy remains a beloved collectible.

We remember Frank Kozik not only for his incredible talent but for his larger-than-life personality and his passion for mentoring new artists. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his art and our memories of him.

Rest in peace, Frank Kozik.

