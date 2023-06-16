Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frank Napolitano Funeral and Visitation in Youngstown, OH

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frank Napolitano: An Obituary

Early Life and Career

Frank Napolitano was born on December 1st, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His parents, Aniello Napolitano and Regina Perretta, passed away before he was born, making him the sole surviving child of their union. After serving in the United States Navy during the conflict in Korea, Frank went on to work for Youngstown Sheet & Tube/LTV Steel as an electrical engineer and foreman of the power house maintenance department for 35 years before retiring.

Loves and Hobbies

Frank was a man of many passions, including waterskiing, snow skiing, golfing, and going on vacation. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature. He was also an avid sports fan, particularly of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, and enjoyed watching games with family and friends.

Family and Friends

Frank is survived by his wife Sharon, one brother Philip Napolitano and his wife Sharon, two sisters Josephine Pazzo and Patsy Bakos, a number of step-kids, a number of step-great grandchildren, and a number of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, June Arlene (Reed) Napolitano, who passed away on March 31, 2019. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Russo, and three brother-in-laws, John Russo, Michael Pazzo, and Jack Bakos. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Russo, and one brother-in-law, Michael Pazzo.

Final Resting Place

Frank Napolitano passed away on August 22, 2022, at the age of 92. He was taken to the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania, where he passed away peacefully. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Conclusion

Frank Napolitano was a man of many talents and passions, a loving husband, brother, uncle, and step-father. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved him, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, Frank.

