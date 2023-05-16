Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Frankie Jules Hough’s Untimely Death at Age 38: Who Was She?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Frankie Jules Hough? A Tragic Story of a Pregnant Woman

Frankie Jules-Hough was an American native who recently made headlines for a tragic reason. She was an expectant mother who was involved in a car accident that left her and her children critically injured. She was only 38 years old and was 18 weeks pregnant with a daughter. Unfortunately, she passed away due to her injuries, leaving her family and friends devastated.

The accident happened on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Saturday afternoon. Jules-Hough was in the car with her two young children, Tommy, 9, and Rocky, 2, and her nephew Tobias Spencer, 4. They all suffered serious injuries, and Jules-Hough’s condition was critical. The driver of the BMW that was involved in the accident, Adil Iqbal, was charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jules-Hough’s death was revealed by lawyers when Iqbal appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Her friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses and other costs. The page has already raised over £18,000, showing the love and support that Jules-Hough received from her community.

Jules-Hough’s friends paid tribute to her on Facebook, expressing their shock and sadness at her passing. Sherry Jean-Louis, a friend of Jules-Hough, wrote, “Life can be horribly cruel – a beautiful soul, friend, sister, daughter, Mamma & Mamma-to-be taken way too soon and in the most tragic way!” Rebecca Adimora, another friend of Jules-Hough, wrote, “Franki you will be sorely missed by so many. We love you infinitely earth angel, fly high, this realm may just not have been destined for your loving soul and your unborn angel, you will shine beyond this my love.”

Jules-Hough’s story is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be. She was a young mother who was looking forward to welcoming a daughter into the world. Her passing is a loss not just for her family and friends but for anyone who hears her story. It’s a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to always drive safely. Who Was Frankie Jules Hough? She was a mother, a daughter, a friend, and someone who will be missed by many.

